General Secretary for the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah, has stated that whoever emerges victorious in the 2024 general election is in God’s hands.

Reminiscing past yet intriguing election outcomes, she said God determines whoever leads Ghana.

According to her, those who have honored God will win next years’ highly anticipated elections.

“Election 2024 is in God’s hands and whoever has honored Him will emerge victorious. It is God who crowns kings. For instance, President Kufuor nobody thought that he will make it but he did. Same as President Atta Mills in 2008, I will never forget that incident. We went for a third election and God decided that Atta Mills will be President. It was strange but God gave Afare Gyan wisdom,” she said on Accra-based UTV.

“Be mindful about what you say about flagbearers because at the end of the day when Jehovah speaks nobody else can say anything. Only God crowns kings and 2008 is a typical example,” she avised.

Unshaken by the losses in the 2000 and 2004 elections, the late Professor John Evan Fiifi Atta Mills of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) braced himself for another contest in 2008 where he finally prevailed against the then-candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo, Ghana’s incumbent president.

The 2008 election was a particularly intriguing contest because, unlike previous elections, the winner of the polls was decided after a famous ‘last minute’ run-off elections in the Tain Constituency.

After the long ride, Ghana’s Electoral Commissioner then, Dr Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, called the elections in favor of Prof Mills.

Many Ghanaians felt that though President Kufuor had done his best, the quality of lives had not improved; hence the ousting of the NPP.

Ghana has in recent times faced an economic crisis which the government has said was a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ahead of the 2024 polls, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is looking forward to ‘Breaking the 8’ while the main opposition party the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it is on a ‘rescue mission’.

Former President John Dramani Mahama in his fourth attempt will face the winner of NPP’s presidential elections.

The NPP’s flagbearer contest promises to be a heated one as 10 stalwarts battle it out but former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia remain the favourites.

