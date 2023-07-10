

Former Chief Justice, Georgina Theodora Wood, says the upcoming national elections should be about policies and development, not mindless propaganda.

Speaking at the Investiture of a new District Governor for Rotary Club’s District 9104, the former head of Ghana’s judiciary urged stakeholders to focus on developmental issues facing the country and how to improve them.

“Only a year more, we will be preparing to go to the polls, once again to elect national leaders for this beautiful country. Do we wish to create hope for the future by channeling our energies and other resources to developmental issues?”

“Or is it going to be another unending trend of pure propaganda as usual? It bears emphasis that deliberate falsehoods, misinformation and dishonesty have destroyed the reputation and homes of many,” she said.

The new District Governor of Rotary’s District 9104, David Osei Amankwah, said Rotary will continue to impact the world and will not relent it its efforts to eradicate polio in the world.

“In Ghana, Rotary’s record of impactful service to the community of Ghana is without comparison.”

“One of the most predominant areas that Rotary is well known for is Polio and Polio immunization. We have spent over $2.5 billion on polio immunization and we’ll continue to spend.

“I think this year we’ll feel the impact through effective public image, seminars, webinars and as such, you’ll be invited to get the full impact of what we’ve done,” he explained.