The management of Kwadaso SDA Nursing and Midwifery Training College in the Ashanti Region has taken disciplinary action against some of its students.

This was in response to a recent online circulation of a sex tape involving students.

Three first-year students have been handed a one-year suspension as a consequence of their involvement in the incident.

The decision was reached during a meeting with the school’s disciplinary committee, where the students admitted their offense.

Clarifying the details of the incident, the Public Relations Officer for the school, Williams Adinkra made this revelation during an interview on Kumasi-based OTEC FM, Nyansapo, on Tuesday, July 4.

Mr Adinkra emphasised that the sexual encounter captured in the video took place off-campus, contrary to initial reports suggesting it occurred on school premises.

“We met the three students immediately after the video surfaced online and they admitted the offence, the first two persons who were the ones who engaged in the sex bout and captured it in a video said they did it while on vacation,” the PRO explained.

He further stated, “According to our investigation, the third person, who allegedly released the video, downloaded it from the girl’s phone and later demanded Ghc5,000 from her.”

Subsequently, when the girl failed to provide the demanded amount, the video was released online and went viral on social media.

As a consequence, all three students involved have been given a one-year suspension. Additionally, the student responsible for releasing the video will face further disciplinary action upon their return to the college.

“While the three are all serving a one-year suspension, the one who released the video will be deboardinised upon their return.”

What happened?

The incident involved a male student who attempted to blackmail two first-year Kwadaso SDA Nursing and Midwifery Training College students in Kumasi, the regional capital of Ashanti.

The sex tape was leaked after the woman in the video had given her phone to a co-worker for repair.

The blackmailer, having copied the video from the phone, demanded GHs5,000 from the female student and threatened to release the video if she did not comply.

With the woman unable to meet the blackmailer’s financial demand, the video was strategically released at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2023.

