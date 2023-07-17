New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Boakye Agyarko, has denied claims that some eight aspirants including himself have teamed up against Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, Dr Bawumia happens to be an establishment candidate in the race because he has a lot of NPP bigwigs and government appointees’ endorsements.

“That is not what I said. I never said that we’ve ganged up against anyone, it’s unnecessary. I was asked if there was an establishment candidate, meaning a candidate the Jubilee House and everyone supports, and I replied in the affirmative, that indeed that candidate was Vice President Bawumia.

“I was further asked in case there was a runoff will other candidates including myself come together to back the candidate contesting the establishment candidate. Remember when we talk about a run-off, only two aspirants contest, the establishment candidate and the non-establishment candidate? I explained that we have no such conversations,” he said on Kumasi-based Hello FM.

The former Energy Minister stated all the aspirants have good relationships despite being competitors.

“All the aspirants have known each other for years and we are striving for the betterment of the party. I said there was a possibility that all the eight aspirants will support the non-establishment candidate,” he added.

Former Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and Dr Bawumia are the top two favourites in NPP’s presidential race.

Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko, Kwabena Agyei Agyapon, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie, Joe Ghartey, Kwadwo Poku, and Francis Addai-Nimoh are the rest.

All 10 aspirants of the governing party have been vetted and cleared to contest in its presidential primary.

However, a Special Delegates Congress will be held on August 26, 2023, to prune the number to five before the National Congress on November 4, 2023.

