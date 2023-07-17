

Vice President and Presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has cautioned party delegates not to vote for anybody claiming to be richer than others in the upcoming presidential primary.

Speaking to delegates as he toured the Ashanti Region, Dr Bawumia said he has experience over all his contenders in the presidential race and should be given the nod to lead the party.

He says the race is about policies and not riches.

“We want someone who can claim power for us in 2024 not just anybody. If it’s just about a flagbearer, I think anybody would qualify. We want a selfless person and not a rich man because you won’t rule the country with your money if you become president. We want someone with ideas,” he said.

Touting his achievements, Dr Bawumia said he is the only strategist who can defeat former President John Mahama in the 2024 election.

“Among all the 10 presidential aspirants, I have political experience over all of them. I know how to campaign and win elections over the NDC and John Mahama in particular. I have defeated him twice and I know how to defeat him again in 2024,” he added.

ALSO READ: