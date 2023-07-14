A security consultant, Nana Obeng-Danquah, has picked up forms to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in the Akwatia constituency in the Eastern Region.

A group, identified as the Daakye Fun Club, picked up the forms on his behalf on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the party’s constituency office making him the first to receive the nomination form in the constituency.

The group’s spokesperson, Kofi Damptey, after receiving the forms, stated that Mr Obeng- Danquah remains a unifier who can recapture the Akwatia seat for the NPP.

“Akwatia NPP is sharply divided between two factions and we need Daakye to unify the party,” he said.

NPP set July 11 to open nominations for orphan constituencies where the party has no sitting Members of Parliament.

Henry Boakye-Yiadom, a first-timer, currently holds the seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He is a member of the Privileges and Youth, Sports, and Culture Committees of Parliament.

