Loyal supporters of Manaf Ibrahim flocked the New Patriotic Party (NPP) office to pick up his nomination forms for the upcoming elections in a show of everlasting support and enthusiasm.

They said Manaf Ibrahim, a young politician, has long been seen as a light of change and growth in the Asawase Constituency.

On Thursday morning, supporters gathered at the constituency party office to receive nomination paperwork on behalf of their parliamentary candidate.

According to Elizabeth Asare, Chairman of the Manaf Fun Club, Mr Ibrahim possesses the attributes required to drive genuine change in their constituency.

She stated that because of the aspiring candidate’s strong love and loyalty to the party and the residents of the constituency, they were able to organise GH₵ 3, 000 to pick the nomination forms.

“Manaf is a good person, he doesn’t care about your tribe or religious denomination, he supports everyone in need. The love Manaf has been showing us is just unimaginable,” she noted.

She urged delegates in the constituency to vote for Manaf in the party’s upcoming parliamentary primary in November.

Abdul-Basit Issah, a former teacher and enthusiastic supporter of Manaf, said the candidate is very generous and generally displays respect for everyone in the constituency.

He stated that Manaf is now helping 15 people suffering from kidney disorders at various hospitals, spending a lot of money on each patient each month.

He stated that Manaf is the only individual who can end Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak’s supremacy, and so the delegates should give him the opportunity to lead the party.

In 2019, Manaf was suspended from contesting the party’s parliamentary election over misconduct.