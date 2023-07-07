New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Boakye Agyarko, has recounted a horrifying shooting incident which almost claimed his life in 1983.

According to him, he was shot six times but all the bullets came out through his back after he was seized by some soldiers amidst the confusion of an attempted coup.

The gunshot he said left a deep wound injury in his back, a scar from the incident which he still has.

The former Energy Minister opened up on his harrowing experience on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen as he shared his political struggles and experiences ahead of the NPP presidential primary.

“I have been in the NPP tradition for 42 years. I was shot and nearly died because of politics and the NPP tradition.

“Aside from being a coordinator of the National Students Union, I was deeply involved in politics and criticised the military rule, which made me a target,” he said.

Mr Agyarko said on that fateful day, he was shot alongside 48 others but divinely was the only survivor who was even released after their bodies were deposited at the 37 Military Hospital.

“A nurse on duty at the time who gave me her name as Lily Tamakloe was the one who detected I was still alive. So she informed the doctors and I was immediately rushed for surgery. I was not put on any anaesthesia because the doctor told me that could have killed me,” he recounted.

Mr Agyarko stated he stayed in the hospital for almost three months and had to flee the country upon the advice of a high-ranked soldier surgeon, Dr Akpaloo.

“I had to undergo some surgeries in the US to ensure my full recovery and for two years, I was leaving but dead and from those experiences, I just learned to keep mute about certain things,” he noted.

