Ghanaian rapper, Yaw Tog, born Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, has stated he has no intention of furthering his education soon.

According to him, going back to school is not in his plans now because he does not have enough money saved up.

“I am doing music, I’m working so that’s what I’m focused on. University does not pay, university won’t give me money to survive in life so I’ve planned my life that I have to make money before I go back to school. If I go back to school, how will I fend for myself and what money will I use to pay my fees?

“I’ve made plans on when I will be going to school but right now I’m gathering the money,” he said on Kumasi-based Hello FM.

The ‘Sore’ hitmaker acknowledging his parents’ efforts said that he does not want to burden them with school fees.

“Yeah everyone is supporting me. At my level, I cannot ask my old lady for money. I’m now the man of the house. It’s not like they have no control over me anymore but now I also contribute to take care of the family,” he said.

