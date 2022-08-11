Rapper Yaw Tog has opened up about his spiritual battle with unknown evil forces emanating from his own music camp.

In an interview on TV3’s NewDay, the young rapper, who suffered some setbacks in his career, has attributed it to a spiritual attack from a ‘fake friend’.

“The person decided to fight me. I didn’t expect it. It was something that really hit me. It was a big blow for me, but I decided to stay calm, pray about it and make my music because I can’t fight the person.”

Yaw Tog continued to share his experience during the troubling time. As one of the pioneers of Asakaa (Drill) music in Ghana, the young rapper quickly rose to fame and was one of the hottest artiste in 2021.

“I feel like, at that time, I was way too young for my kind of progress. I’ve been through a lot, but I’m okay now,” Yaw Tog confirmed.

He also disclosed that the experience has helped him restructure his spiritual life.

“I was young. I took things for granted. But now I’m growing and learning things. You need to go through different stages before you see them. I will say life is a journey. You have to meet different things, so you can be solid.”

“I have been praying since day one, but now it’s 10 times more. I’m always praying,” Yaw Tog concluded.

Yaw Tog is scheduled to drop an album in November. But check out his new single, Sophia, available on all streaming and digital platforms.

