Ghanaian music sensation, Yaw Tog has stirred concern among fans with a cryptic message hinting at personal struggles.

The artiste set to release his much-anticipated ‘Young and Mature’ album last year, left his audience puzzled when the release didn’t materialize as promised.

Addressing his absence from the music scene, Yaw Tog candidly shared that, he has been grappling with mental health challenges.

Yes I did but keep me in your prayers cause they’re messing my mental up 🙏🏽 https://t.co/kZOCTTYZe6 — AKWADAA NYAME (@YAWTOG_) January 10, 2024

He urged his followers to keep him in their prayers as he revealed some individuals are negatively affecting his career and state of mind.

Responding to calls from fans to name and shame, Yaw Tog said that he would reveal the details at the appropriate time.

However, he stressed that, his ordeal wasn’t related to cyber-bullying but personal issues he is struggling with.

Since parting ways with the Kumerican Asakaa movement, Yaw Tog has expressed grievances about what he perceives as unfair treatment within the music industry.