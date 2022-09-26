Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog presented beautiful Kente cloth to UK-based rapper Stormzy and his mother right after the duo’s performance at Global Citizen Festival that took place over the weekend in Accra.

The Kumerican rapper was one of the surprise acts seen at the just-ended Global Citizen Festival that took place at the Black Star Square in Accra, with Stormzy being one of the headliners of the show.

During his set on Saturday, he performed Yaw Tog’s ‘Sore Remix’ on which he was recruited.

The duo had an electrifying time on stage and were subsequently joined by Tema-based Kwesi Arthur.

After the show, visuals emerged showing the 19-year-old hanging out backstage with Stormzy’s mother.

The enthused mother thanked Yaw and asked for God’s blessings for his life.

Yaw Tog also presented Stormzy with a similar cloth.

Check out the video below:

@YAWTOG_ presented Stormzy and his mum with pieces of Kente clothes at the #GlobalCitizenFestival pic.twitter.com/lQpRNHeF4n — Ebenezer Donkoh (NY DJ) (@nydjlive) September 25, 2022

MORE: