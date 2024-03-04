Weavers of traditional Kente cloth at Bonwire in the Ashanti region are prevailing on the government to provide them with a dedicated working space and a local thread factory.

Their requests come as they face challenges with high cost of imported threads, threatening the sustainability of their craft.

They believe the factory would ease their cost burden of production and increase employment opportunities in the sector.

“We cannot continue to rely on expensive imported threads. It’s becoming increasingly difficult to sustain our craft. A local thread factory would not only make thread more affordable but also create employment opportunities for our people,” voiced a kente weaver in Bonwire.

Bonwire stands as a vibrant and historical community, renowned for its Kente weaving tradition.

The town with its cultural heritage and skilled artisans holds a special place in Ghana’s history.

The town is celebrated as the birthplace of kente cloth and the history of kente weaving is believed to have originated from two brothers, Kuragu and Ameyaw, from the Bonwire community.

The duo learnt the art of weaving from a spider spinning its web and introduced the art to their people, marking the beginning of kente weaving.

Today, Bonwire remains a center for kente weaving, attracting visitors from far and near to purchase kente and also witness the artistic work of artisans.

Kente is produced in Bonwire as a symbol of Ghanaian heritage and pride where each color holds significance with some designs reserved for special occasions like funerals, royal ceremonies and traditional marriages in Ghana.

However, the weavers are struggling with increasing production costs, which make it hard for them to compete in the market.

“We deserve a space that respects and honours our craft. A dedicated facility would enhance creativity and productivity,” Nana Osei, a Kente weaver in Bonwire, emphasized.