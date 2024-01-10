The Black Stars have arrived in Ivory Coast on Wednesday afternoon for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The playing body and the technical team left the shores of Ghana on Wednesday morning in Kumasi after a farewell bid by President Akufo Addo on Tuesday.

Having trended on social media with their all-white stylish kaftan, the team following their arrival rocked the Ghanaian traditional kente.

All 27 players as well as the technical team were seen in traditional kente and slippers as they touched down in the country’s capital.

Ghana are drawn in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique. The Black Stars will face Cape Verde in their opener on Sunday, January 14.

The Black Stars have been tasked to end the country’s 42-year AFCON trophy drought.

Here are images of the team’s arrival in Abidjan: