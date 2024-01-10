The General Transport Petroleum and Chemical Workers Union (GTPCWU) of the TUC has called for the immediate removal of three members of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) board.

This move comes in the wake of the Torrentco deal saga.

The GTPCWU has accused the three Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) board members of gross incompetence and colluding in a conflict of interest.

The union alleged that, the board members have been pursuing a non-existent “ghost” partner for nearly two years, instead of finding a credible partner to help run the refinery.

“We plead that Mr. Leon Kendon Apenteng, Mrs. Edith Sapara-Grant and Mr. David Adomako, the board chairman be removed from the TOR board for lack of objectivity and decision towards the search and identification of a credible partner for TOR.”

According to the Chairman of the Union, Bernard Owusu, any worker found to have been involved in the alleged incompetence and collusion should be reassigned or transferred.

He said this will help bring about industrial peace and harmony within the company, and will serve as a deterrent to others who may engage in similar actions in the future.

In order to protect the future of the refinery and ensure its smooth operation, the GTPCWU has called on President Akufo-Addo to immediately relieve the three board members from their posts.

“We are calling on you, Mr. President to immediately pit measures in place to get TOR back to refining crude again and bring relief to Ghanaians” he stated.

ALSO READ: