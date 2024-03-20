The General Transport, Petroleum and Chemical Workers Union (GTPCWU) is unhappy with the choice of Leon Kendon Appenteng as the Board Chairman of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR).

On March 19, President Akufo-Addo restructured TOR Board and named Mr. Appenteng as Board Chairman and Kofi Mocumbi Tagoe as the Managing Director.

But, the GTPCWU has expressed dissatisfaction with the President’s nomination.

In an interview on Citi FM, the National Chairman of the Union, Bernard Owusu, said Mr. Appenteng is leading all the issues associated with TOR, including the controversial Torentco deal that the union opposed.

“First of all, this appointment is very disappointing and the national union of GTPCWU we are not happy, we are so disappointed in the President for appointing Leon Appenteng as the chairman of the TOR board. This is the same gentleman who has disgraced the government by leading the sticky Torentco deal which has not seen the light of day and is smeared with fraudulent activities that even the special prosecutor has said should be investigated.

Mr. Owusu added that, the appointment of Mr. Appenteng is an attestation that, government supports the Torentco deal.

Background

The Torentco deal, which has been a subject of controversy, entails a six-year lease of the primary production assets of the TOR to Torentco Asset Management Limited (TAML).

As per this agreement, Torentco would be authorised to refine up to 8 million barrels of oil annually, in return for an annual rent of $1 million.

