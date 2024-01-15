The General Transport Petroleum and Chemical Workers Union (GTPCWU) of the TUC has announced its intention to embark on series of actions.

This move comes in the wake of the Torrentco deal saga which has led to the interdiction of two union members.

The Chairman, Bernard Owusu, served the notice on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Monday, questioning the basis for the interdiction.

“They want to show us we are weak but we won’t sit aloof; our members should get ready. We are going to organize the biggest strike in Ghana. GOIL, SHELL, WAPCO, Metro mass, STC and all our affiliates should prepare for this strike,” he declared.

Mr Owusu said the members did nothing wrong except for their demands for due diligence to be done.

“The board has no authority and if we allow this to go on, it will mean that they can intimidate or manhandle us. They are just blowing hot air and we will show them the workers has more power so that next time if they get any appointment, they will tread cautiously and operate within their mandate.

We won’t let the powers they think they have subdue us. We[workers] have a 60-year life span but their tenure is just 4 to 8 years,” he stated.

The GTPCWU at a press conference last week accused three Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) board members of gross incompetence and colluding in a conflict of interest.

The union alleged that, the board members have been pursuing a non-existent “ghost” partner for nearly two years, instead of finding a credible partner to help run the refinery.

Giving their names as Leon Kendon Apenteng, Mrs. Edith Sapara-Grant and Mr. David Adomako, they called for their immediate removal.

This call, Mr Owusu insists is legitimate, hence President Akufo-Addo should act on it.

