Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam George has incurred the wrath of social media users following his comment about the accident which claimed the life of the Second Lady’s security officer.

In a social media post, Sam George was happy Samira Bawumia was not in the convoy at the time of the accident.

However, he referenced an “interesting coincidence of aides dying in the lead-up to elections.”

Prior to the 2016 elections, a special aide of Bawumia, Kwabena Boadu, passed on in his hotel room in Wa while on campaign tour.

Thank God the second lady was not in the convoy at the time of the accident.



Interesting coincidence of aides dying in the lead up to elections. May the soul of the young man rest in peace even as we remember Kwabena Boadu.



Please drive carefully as we get into the campaign… — Sam 'Dzata' George 🦁🇬🇭 (@samgeorgegh) January 14, 2024

The remark has sparked outrage among Ghanaians, with many criticizing Sam George for playing politics with such sensitive issue.

Critics condemned him for what they perceive as an attempt to capitalize on the accident to hit at the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his cohorts.

Netizens described the Ningo-Prampram MP’s comment as “below the belt” noting that, political discourse should be conducted with sensitivity, especially when lives are at stake.

In response to the backlash, Sam George defended his statement adding that, he is not surprised about the reaction from “NPP herd.”

“Go and regroup and strategize because I would keep hitting your soft underbelly and reveling in your response” he wrote.

Below is his post

I am unsurprised at the response of the NPP herd displaying under my previous post. I expected it because Ken has explained to us how intelligent you all are.



You guys need to come harder oh. Is this all the arsenal you guys have? Bland insults? Tweeeeeaaaa. I expected much… pic.twitter.com/74bvcXf2yp — Sam 'Dzata' George 🦁🇬🇭 (@samgeorgegh) January 14, 2024



