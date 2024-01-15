NewsTrendsKE (NewsTrends.co.KE), the fastest-growing corporate blog in Kenya, has partnered with APO Group to distribute news content in Kenya. The partnership will enable NewsTrendsKE to provide its readers with a broader range of news content from APO Group. The content will be displayed on https://apo-opa.co/422NggS.

According to APO Group, the company is committed to delivering news content that is relevant, accurate, and timely. The partnership with NewsTrendsKE (NewsTrends.co.KE) is part of APO Group’s strategy to expand its reach in Africa and provide its clients with a broader range of news content.

NewsTrendsKE is a leading corporate blog in Kenya that highlights business, tech, and lifestyle news. The blog has a large following and is known for providing its readers with high-quality news content.

“We are thrilled to partner with APO Group to distribute news content in Kenya,” said Dan Mbugua, Founder and Editor, NewsTrendsKE. “We believe that this partnership will enable us to provide our readers with a wider range of news content and help us to expand our reach in Kenya.”

The partnership between NewsTrendsKE and APO Group is expected to provide their clients with a broader range of news content.

About NewsTrendsKE:

NewsTrendsKE is the fastest-growing corporate blog in Kenya, highlighting business, tech, and lifestyle news. We are committed to providing our readers with high-quality news content that is relevant, accurate, and timely. We have provided our services to a diverse range of clients including Safaricom, OPPO, realme, Showmax, CFAOMotors, among others.

