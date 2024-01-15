Gimmers of hope and joy lightened the hearts of more than 500 residents at Naivasha Internally Displaced Persons Camp in Wau, thanks to free medical services provided by Blue Helmets from Bangladesh serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

“Deteriorating eyesight and ulcers are two main health problems I have been suffering from with no access to decent healthcare facilities,” explained Basma John, a displaced person.

“My own situation was compounded by my child’s severe malaria. I was nearly at my wit’s end, but thanks to the kindness of UNMISS peacekeepers, I have managed to get us the medications needed desperately,” she adds with a beaming smile.

Lack of hospitals and health facilities remains a serious challenge faced the South Sudanese people even as this young nation races to complete its much-delayed democratic transition through the conduct of free, fair, and credible elections at the end of this year.

For its part, the UN Peacekeeping mission is doing everything it can to protect civilians and build community confidence, efforts which are largely appreciated by host populations.

“We hope such programmes continue for people in need to benefit from UNMISS’ timely assistance,” stated Patrice Andrea, camp manager, Naivasha.

The day-long clinic included consultations and treatment for malaria, skin diseases, common eye disorders and diseases, and persistent coughs.

“As UNMISS peacekeepers, serving the people of South Sudan to our best ability is a commitment we take seriously. Today’s intervention by Bangladeshi peacekeepers is part of a series of activities we are implementing across the state. Our aim is to build trust and confidence among the most vulnerable and assure them that better days are on the horizon, averred Major Mizan Rahman.

As the day drew to a close, displaced people in Naivasha returned to their temporary shelters with a feeling of wellbeing.

