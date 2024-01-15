A former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has said Ghana is not the only country grappling with corruption.

The Board Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) insisted that corruption is a global issue.

According to him, it is affecting every country, and efforts are made worldwide to minimize its occurrence.

While acknowledging that corruption hinders the economic progress of the country, he emphasized that completely eradicating it may be an unrealistic goal.

Speaking in an interview with TV3 on Sunday, January 14, Blay, commended the initiatives of the Akufo-Addo government aimed at mitigating the impact of corruption.

“I did say that corruption is a canker, it eats. Corruption is so pervasive and so harmful to our economy. About the third of whatever our GDP is, is lost to corruption. People could lose confidence in their own economy, that the only way to go about it is to find a very bad way of circumventing system, avoiding to pay taxes and so forth. It is not good. It distorts the economy.”

“Corruption is not just typical to Ghana, I believe it’s all over the world and moreso, we the developing countries,” he said.