The University of Cape Coast(UCC) has appointed the first visually impaired person, Carruthers Tetteh, as a lecturer at the Faculty of Law.

Mr. Tetteh, whose appointment took effect in December 2023, teaches Criminal Law and Ghana Legal System.

Journey

Born with a passion for law and a desire to advocate for the less privileged, Mr Tetteh’s path took an unexpected turn when he lost his sight at the age of 11 due to a drug reaction. However, this setback did not deter him from pursuing his dreams.

Starting his education at the Akropong School for the Blind, Mr. Tetteh later transitioned into mainstream education during junior high school and continued his studies at Okuapeman Senior High School.

His determination and resilience shone through as he completed a Bachelor of Arts in English and History at the University of Cape Coast in 2015, graduating with first-class honours and as the overall best-graduating student with visual impairment.

Subsequently, he undertook the Bachelor of Laws programme, also at UCC, and graduated with a first-class degree. The University has facilities and assistive/learning devices that aid students with visual impairment. His success is a testament to his unwavering dedication and innovative approach to education.

Sharing his experience with University reporters, Mr Tetteh said: “In 2002, I lost my sight as a result of a drug reaction when I was in primary five and at age 11”.

According to him, in 2002, he had adverse reactions when he took a prescribed drug after visiting a private health facility in Winneba.

“So in September 2003, when I was admitted at the Akropong School for the Blind, it dawned on me that life had really taken a different turn because I am now going to be in the midst of people who are blind,” he recalled.

First Lecture

On the day he delivered his very first lecture, Mr Tetteh’s deep knowledge of Criminal Law won the hearts of his Level 300 students.

Mr Carruthers Tetteh teaching Criminal Law during his first lecture.

“Reading Law has always been my interest from childhood. I always want to be in the position to advocate for the less privileged…so that has been driving my interest throughout my life,” he said.

“At the Law Faculty, I also went all out to give out my best to set the right pace knowing very well that I was the first student with visual impairment to be admitted at the Law Faculty”, UCC, he added.

Although Mr Tetteh failed his entrance examination in his first attempt to gain admission to the Ghana School of Law in 2019, he was not perturbed.

Undeterred, he embraced his guiding principle of discipline and consistency, and with determination, he gained admission to the Ghana Law School in 2020 and was called to the Ghana Bar in 2022.

Most recently, Mr Tetteh graduated with a Master of Laws in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) from the University of Ghana in 2023.

He is a staunch member of Northgate Baptist Church, Winneba, where he also plays a role as organist.