The Forum for Public Sector Associations and Unions have served notice to embark on a nationwide strike on May 2, 2024.

A statement signed by the Chairman, Isaac Bampoe Addo explained they will proceed with the industrial action if issues related to the implementation of pensions are not resolved by April 30, 2024.

“Per our letter Number BA/7/sf.2/VOL.4 dated 5th March 2024, the FORUM drew attention to four (4) pertinent issues affecting the implementation of pensions for Public Sector Workers. (Attached is a copy of letter under reference),” parts of the statement read.

The statement revealed the Forum is made up of Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives’ Association (GRNMA), Ghana Medical Association (GMA) Government Hospital Pharmacists’ Association (GHOSPA) and Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anesthetists(GACRA).

Others include; Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana (CCT); Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) and Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG).

