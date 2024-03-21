National Chairman of General Transport, Petroleum and Chemical Workers Union (GTPCWU), Bernard Owusu is demanding equal salaries from their employers as they pay expatriates.

He revealed that, their employers are cheating its members in the oil and gas sector.

Speaking at the 12th Quadrennial National Conference at Winneba on the theme: ‘Rethinking Innovative of Organizing Workers in the Transport and Petro-Chemical Landscape in Ghana’, Mr. Owusu also called on government to legalize Okada and tricycle in the local communities to help transport business and create more jobs.

He said majority of Ghanaians in the rural areas are dying due to access to transport.

For his part, Deputy Minister for Energy, Herbert Krapa also called on Ghanaians and workers unions to exercise patience as they work to end the power crisis (dumsor).

Also, General Secretary of Trades Union Congress (TUC), Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah also called on the Minister of Energy to reinstate the workers who were illegally sacked from Asogli Power Plant.

