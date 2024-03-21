BET Award-winning artiste, Stonebwoy is set to headline the closing ceremony of the 2023 African Games closing at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Accra on March 23, 2023.

Known for hits like ‘Into the Future’ and ‘Activate’, the Ghanaian star will bring his blend of Afrobeats, Reggae, and Dancehall jams to thousands of fans.

Stonebwoy’s performance will mark the end of the fifteen-day event, which has seen 5,000 athletes and coaches from fifty-five African countries compete in 29 sports.

Born Livingstone Satekla, Stonebwoy has been a leading figure in Ghanaian music since 2012, and as a pan-Africanist artiste.

He sees performing at the African Games as an honour, emphasizing the event’s role in celebrating African talent and fostering unity.

Stonebwoy is excited to bring his vibrant energy on stage, promising a performance that will be nothing short of magical.

With his international acclaim and commitment to African representation, his closing ceremony performance is eagerly anticipated by many in the continent and beyond.

MORE: