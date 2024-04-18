Davido’s Timeless Concert at the iconic Madison Square Garden in the USA reached new heights last night as he surprised fans by bringing BET Award-winning artiste, Stonebwoy, onto the stage.

The sold-out event was already buzzing with excitement as fans eagerly awaited Davido’s performance.

However, the energy skyrocketed when Stonebwoy made a surprise appearance, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

As they performed together, Davido and Stonebwoy’s synergy ignited the crowd, with fans singing along to every word and dancing to the infectious beats.

Meanwhile, Davido and Stonebwoy’s collaboration at the Madison Square Garden for the #TimelessConcert wasn’t their first time, sharing the stage.

Last year, during Davido’s set at the Afrofuture festival in 2023, he invited Stonebwoy to join him for a memorable performance, which was equally talked about.

MORE: