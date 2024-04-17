A self-styled businessman is standing trial at the High Court in Accra for allegedly orchestrating and committing the robbery of high-profile personalities and elites in their respective homes.

In addition to robbing a 76-year-old woman in Ridge, Yahuza Osumanu is accused of robbing the wife of a former Vice President, Matilda Yaaba Amissah Arthur by strangling her and repeatedly hitting her head with his gun.

According to the prosecution, he made off with GH₵28,000, £50, and $2,200 during the robbery at the former Second Lady’s residence.

He is also alleged to have carried out other robberies using the same method on businessmen and women in affluent communities, stealing valuables totaling millions of Ghana cedis.

Among the valuable items allegedly stolen from the victims are two Rolex watches worth $61,000, two Cartier wristwatches worth $19,000, an iPhone 15 Pro Max worth $1,000, jewelry worth $50,000, and more.

Additionally, the prosecution stated that the accused used proceeds from the crimes to acquire luxury cars and apartments for himself, including a Toyota FJ Cruiser, Toyota Prado, and Lexus, among others.

The prosecution, led by Chief State Attorney (CSA) Frances M. Ansah, on April 16, charged the accused with 26 counts of robbery and money laundering.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges during his appearance before Justice Lydia Osei Marfo and has since been remanded into prison custody, with a scheduled reappearance on May 2 this year.

Prosecution’s Facts

CSA Ansah provided details about the case, stating that during the second quarter of 2023, the Police CID received numerous complaints of residential robberies committed by a single armed man in areas including Airport, Cantonments, Tesano, and Ridge.

On September 17, 2023, a complainant reported to Airport Police that his residence at Kaeela Court Apartments, Airport Residential Area, had been robbed around 2:30 am. Upon receiving the complaint, a police team was dispatched to the scene. The complainant stated that the accused entered his room, pointed a pistol, and demanded money and valuables, resulting in the loss of Rolex watches, cash, and other items.

CCTV footage from Kaeela Courts Apartments provided by Dr. Abu Sakara Foster on December 4, 2023, aided in identifying the accused.

Further incidents of robbery were reported on December 4 and December 5, 2023, involving Daniel Kwame Osafo, Tracy Osei-Hyeaman, and Mrs. Amissah Arthur. The accused allegedly pointed a pistol at the victims, demanded valuables, and fled the scene after robbing them.

CCTV footage and other evidence from these incidents led to the identification and pursuit of the accused, culminating in his arrest on December 15, 2023, in Kasoa.

