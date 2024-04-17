Three people were injured and properties destroyed after a youth group from Agona Kwanyarko Zongo and Agona Fawomaye youth clashed with Agona Kwanyarko Salam youth over a GH¢500 debt.

According to sources, Yaw Baah, a native of Agona Fawomaye bought a tree from Kofi Annan for GH¢900, not knowing another person in Kofi Annan’s family had also sold the same tree to another individual.

After some months, Yaw Baah approached Kofi Annan for his money and Kofi Annan paid GH¢400 out of the GH¢900, leaving a balance of GH¢500.

In an interview with Adom News, Kofi Annan, who failed to pay the rest of the money, said he and his friends were at a drinking spot yesterday around 9:00 pm when a friend of Yaw Baah approached him and demanded the money for his friend.

Kofi Annan declined, which led to the fight.

Kofi Annan said after the fight, they called Yaw Baah, and he also called for reinforcement from Fawomaye and Kwanyarko Zongo with weapons.

He said the irate youth started firing live bullets indiscriminately, attacking innocent people with broken bottles, cutlasses and sticks.

The group also destroyed television sets and some properties of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the town.

They brutalized innocent people and destroyed properties because Kofi Annan failed to pay a GH¢500 debt owed to one of them.

Residents of Agona Kwanyarko fear of a reprisal attack from the youth of the town.

Assemblyman for Agona Kwanyarko Ahoroso-Odumase Electoral Area, Benjamin Sackey, who confirmed the incident, called for calm and urged the Police to work hard to maintain peace in the community.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, those who sustained injuries are responding to treatment.

