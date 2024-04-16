The Attorney General’s office is pursuing Alex Kofi Mensah Mould, former GNPC CEO, and popular actor, Gavivina Tamakloe, formerly with the National Theatre following the sentencing of ex-MASLOC boss.

The two stood as sureties for the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedinam Tamakloe Attionu.

According to Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, the state will claim the GHc5m bail sum due to Madam Sedinam’s continuous absence from the trial.

“Alex Mould and another will have to pay GHc5m bail for the woman because she refused to present herself even after being jailed. They stood in for Sedinam, and we are determined to retrieve that amount for the state,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

Sedinam Tamakloe Attionu, a former CEO of MASLOC, will spend the next ten years behind bars with hard labor.

The sentencing was handed down in court on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. She has been sentenced alongside the former Chief Operating Officer of MASLOC, Daniel Axim, who is to spend five years behind bars with hard labor.

They were both found guilty on 78 counts of causing financial loss to the state, stealing, conspiracy to steal, money laundering, and causing loss to public property in contravention of the public procurement law.

Mr. Tuah-Yeboah said his office is working hard to freeze Madam Sedinam’s properties, and ensure she serves her sentence.

