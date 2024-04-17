Gospel musician Eric Oduro, famed for his participation in Mentor competition, has revealed how he caught a senior pastor red-handed in illicit office affair with a colleague’s wife.

Narrating the incident on Adom TV‘s Okukuseku with Emelia Brobbey, Erico stated that the incident happened at a church in Nungua where he had been billed to minister.

According to him, he was tasked to lead a spirit-filled ministration to ushering the senior pastor to preach to the congregation.

After fulfilling his job and exiting the premises, he said his spectacles he had left in the pastor’s office caused him to redirect his route and head back to the church.

Upon barging into the senior pastor’s office, he said the scene that unfolded before him was so shocking that till date he occasionally gets flashbacks.

Erico recounted seeing the pastor pants down while banging the junior pastor’s wife, who doubles as the church’s secretary, on his desk.

As he snatched his spectacles and made attempts to quietly walk out, he said the pastor pleaded with him not to create a scene as church service was still ongoing.

In exchange for his silence, Erico claims the pastor offered him a substantial bribe, which he accepted.

The gospel musician confessed that the bribe has refrained him from publicly naming and shaming the acclaimed ‘man of God’, despite the disturbing nature of the incident.

He urged Christians to prioritize self-service to God and not depend solely on religious leaders.

