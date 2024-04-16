American actress and film producer, Sandra Bullock’s “Miss Congeniality” will no longer be the most iconic phony to crash the beauty pageant world.

Now, chatbot babes are gunning for the crown — and over $20,000 in cash prizes.

The New York Post reports that “‘Miss AI’ is the world’s first beauty pageant for AI-generated models,” announced Fanvue, a subscription-based social media platform, of its forthcoming fête slated for May.

“Contestants will be judged on their beauty, tech, and clout for the chance to earn the Miss AI crown.”

The tech-tactic extravaganza — an offshoot of the World AI Creator Awards (WAICAs), which recognises artificial intelligence content creators across the global — will welcome digital divas who’ve been designed to dazzle the eye, mind and internet.

A panel of human judges such as beauty pageant historian Sally-Ann Fawcett, as well as AI influencers Aitana Lopez and Emily Pellegrini, are poised to sniff out the sexiest simulation.

Lopez, a 25-year-old pink-haired AI fitness model with over 306,000 Instagram fans, rakes in over $11,000 a month thanks to her ultra-hot posts. Pellegrini, the bodacious brunette brainchild of Fanvue creators, earned an eye-popping $10,000 in the first six weeks of her career as lusty clickbait.

“Each judge will use their wealth of expertise to assess contestants across three core categories,” said pageant organisers. “A points-based system will be used to score each creator across the three categories with each entrant given an overall score.”

The top bot will log out with a whopping $13,000 reward, including a $5,000 check, a $3,000 mentorship scholarship and $5,000 in public relations support.

The second and third runners-up will receive grand totals of $5,000 and $2,000, respectively.

Pixelated pinups competing for the titles must be “100% AI-generated” to be considered for the money. Masterminds behind the masterpieces must be at least age 18.

And while the hoax hotties are the ones on display, it’s their real-life makers who get to pocket the winnings.

“Contestants will be judged on some of the classic aspects of pageantry including their beauty, poise and their unique answers to a series of questions like, ‘If you could have one dream to make the world a better place what would it be?,’” per Fanvue.

“Contestants will earn points for their skill and implementation of AI tools used to create their digital masterpieces, including use of prompts and their output, and visual detailing around hands, eyes, and backgrounds.”

And the virtual vixens have got to be clicking with online oglers.

“AI Creators’ social clout will be assessed based on their engagement numbers with fans, rate of growth of audience,” Fanvue explained, “and [their] utilization of other platforms such as Instagram.”

The highly-anticpated automated parade closely trails Spain’s recent rollout of AI host, Alba Renai. The non-human hottie has just landed an on-air gig as the emcee of a special segment of “Survivor.”

Renai’s creators, however, insist that the computerised cutie is not out to steal the spotlight away from flesh and blood broadcasters.

“Human talent is irreplaceable, and we do not intend to do so,” explained Luis Movilla, a lead curator behind Renai’s captivating shine.

“She has not come to take anyone’s job away.”

