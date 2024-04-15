A yet-to-be-identified man has died after a brave driver run over him and his accomplice in their attempt to snatch his car at Tema Community 22 annex.

According to eyewitnesses, the two robbers approached the driver with the intent of snatching his vehicle after forcibly taking his phone.

In a display of courage and self-defense, the driver reacted swiftly, accelerating his vehicle and run over the attackers.

One of the robbers succumbed to injuries, while the other is reported to be in critical condition.

