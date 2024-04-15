The Paramount Chief of Wenchi Traditional Area, Osagyefo Ampem Anye Amoampong Tabrako III, has called on sub-chiefs under his jurisdiction to use their unique position to help promote development instead of engaging in litigation over land and other matters.

He stated that, leadership is about helping to improve the lot of the people, hence the need for them to unite against underdevelopment.

He said apart from chiefs using their position to fight under-development, they must also be able to mobilise the people to initiate projects that will benefit the communities while rekindling their spirit of volunteerism.

“As traditional rulers, our unique roles in the society and our ability to mobilise the people for communal labour cannot be over-emphasised,” the Paramount Chief of Wenchi stated.

Osagyefo Tabrako was addressing a gathering at the Ahenfie Yefiri Royal Palace at Wenchi in the Bono region to launch the 2024 Ahenfie Yefiri Royal homecoming.

The Ahenfie Yefiri Royal homecoming seeks to bring together professionals and the Wenchi traditional council to discuss ways to develop Wenchi.

He observed that modernity is affecting the chieftaincy institution, which is why traditional rulers must redefine their roles for the people to recognise and accord them respect.

The Paramount Chief of Wenchi re-echoed the importance of education to the development of communities and the need to set up an education endowment fund to support needy but brilliant students from the area to pursue higher education.

He entreated Wenchi citizens, both at home and abroad, to work assiduously to attract investors to tap into the rich natural resources in the area for accelerated development.

Osagyefo Tabrako also advised scholars from Wenchi to design programmes that will empower the younger generation to pursue higher education.

According to him, this will enable the young ones to gain knowledge for the development of Wenchi and further reduce the financial burden on families.

He, therefore, called on the people of Wenchi to embrace unity to help speed up development in the area.

“I urge all stakeholders, including chiefs, assembly members, unit committee members and the people, to join hands to initiate and implement projects to help us achieve the new Wenchi we yearn for.”

