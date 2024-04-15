The Member of Parliament(MP) for Yapei Kusawgu, John Jinapor, has dismissed allegations of benefiting from a scholarship from the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

A viral list circulating on social media listed the former Deputy Power Minister among individuals as beneficiaries of the GNPC Foundation Scholarship.

However, Mr Jinapor in a post on Facebook has vehemently denied the allegations.

He has therefore urged the public to disregard such “baseless” allegations.

“Let me put on record that I have never applied for nor received any scholarship from the GNPC, Scholarship secretariat or GETFUND for any studies abroad.

“I will appeal to the general public to disregard such baseless, concocted, and contrived statements,” Mr Jinapor wrote on his Facebook page.

Below is the post:

