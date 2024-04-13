The Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama has vehemently refuted claims suggesting that she received a scholarship from the government of Ghana in her academic pursuits.

Joyce Bawa Mogtari said these claims, purportedly spread by some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on social media and other platforms, aim to tarnish her reputation and that of her family.

In response to the allegations, Madam Mogtari categorically denied ever benefiting from a government scholarship, emphasising that the assertions are baseless and intended to incite public disdain towards her.

She asserted that the dissemination of such false information is a deliberate attempt to undermine her credibility and integrity.

Taking to social media on Saturday, April 13, Madam Mogtari urged the public to disregard the unfounded claims, reaffirming her stance that she has never been a recipient of a scholarship from the government of Ghana.

Additionally, she clarified that she has never been enrolled as a student at Portsmouth University, refuting another aspect of the misinformation campaign targeting her.

“Disregard the propaganda and falsehood being peddled by the dishonest NPP apparatchiks that I benefited from a Government of Ghana Scholarship.”

“Let me state without any fear of equivocation or contradiction that I have never applied for or received a grant or scholarship from either the GNPC or Ghana’s Scholarship Secretariat.”

“And for the avoidance of doubt, I have never been a student of the Portsmouth University.”

