Govt approves 200 transformers for ECG

The government has approved the procurement of 200 new transformers for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to strengthen power transmission and distribution to major cities across the country.

Energy and Green Transition Minister, John Abdulai Jinapor, announced this at the opening session of the 18th West Africa Mining and Power Exhibition (WAMPEX) held in Accra on Wednesday.

Following government approval, ECG has been instructed to immediately deploy the transformers to enhance the reliability of electricity supply for national development.

Minister Jinapor noted that initial challenges with power generation have been stabilised, and Ghana is now exporting electricity to neighbouring countries. The current focus is on improving power transmission and distribution systems.

WAMPEX, the largest forum for mining and power industries in West Africa, attracted over 240 exhibitors from 30 countries and more than 5,000 visitors this year. The event provides a platform for industry professionals, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss challenges, innovations, and future opportunities.

The conference was jointly opened by the Ministers of Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, and Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor.

Minister Jinapor assured mining sector players of the government’s commitment to providing reliable power to unlock the sector’s full potential for national growth. He emphasized the importance of collaboration between the mining and energy sectors for sustainable development.

Minister Buah highlighted the need for strategic investment in mining, focusing on value addition, environmental preservation, and community rights protection.

Ahmed Dasana Nantogmah, Acting CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, described WAMPEX as a beacon for mining, power, energy, and infrastructure development in West Africa. He stressed the importance of sustainable mining practices that create local value and uphold environmental, social, and governance principles.

Nantogmah also pointed to West Africa’s growing regional cooperation as a key strength for the sub-region’s mineral wealth and investment potential.

Source: Graphic

