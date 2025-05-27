Missing ECG containers retrieved

The Ministry of Energy has recovered 2,637 containers belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), more than double the number previously reported as missing.

This was disclosed by the ministry’s spokesperson, Richmond Rockson, in an exclusive interview with the Daily Graphic.

According to Mr. Rockson, a committee investigating claims that 1,300 ECG containers had gone missing discovered 2,637 containers consigned to the ECG at the Tema Port—far exceeding the initially reported figure.

As of April 30, 2025, ECG had 2,583 outstanding containers at various locations. Of these, 860 were located at the Meridian Port Services, 1,237 at GPHA terminals, and 272 had been evacuated by National Security personnel. Additionally, 194 containers were found at the Amaris Terminal and 20 at the ATLAS Manufacturing Terminal.

Background

In March 2025, during an official engagement with the Electricity Company of Ghana, the Minister of Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, was informed that ECG had 2,491 uncleared containers filled with cables and critical equipment at the Tema Port.

However, an independent audit revealed only 1,134 containers at the port, raising concerns over the whereabouts of 1,357 containers.

In response, Minister Jinapor formed a committee, chaired by Professor Innocent Senyo Acquah and including representatives from National Security, the Ministry of Transport, GPHA, and Customs, to probe the discrepancies.

Uncleared Cargo

Mr. Rockson explained that further analysis showed 2,437 of the containers had exceeded the 60-day clearance window and were listed as part of the Uncleared Cargo List (UCL). Only 41 containers on the verified list had been cleared from the port, leaving a balance of 2,583.

He added that the delays in clearing the containers led to significant port charges and said ECG would engage with port authorities to agree on a roadmap for settling outstanding payments.

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has directed that all retrieved containers be immediately moved to ECG’s secured warehouses, where an inventory will be taken to ensure the materials are properly accounted for.

Procurement Reforms

Mr. Rockson stated that the situation was partly due to ECG’s procurement model, which involved consigning items to the company without prior clearance. As a result, Minister Jinapor has directed ECG to shift its procurement approach, requiring suppliers to clear and deliver items directly to ECG.

The minister has also instructed ECG to suspend all non-essential procurements pending a comprehensive policy review.

Legal Action

On the legal front, Mr. Rockson revealed that former ECG Managing Director, Subik Mahama, had been questioned by security agencies and had submitted a caution statement. Some ECG staff have also been asked to step aside as investigations continue.

He added that the Office of the Attorney-General would advise on the appropriate course of action.

“You have the assurance of the minister that anyone found culpable will be held responsible,” Mr. Rockson stressed.

Source: [Graphic.com.gh]

