Every vehicle is linked to a Ghana Card; we don’t need manual toll gates anymore – President Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has underscored the need for Ghana to transition to a digital tolling system as part of efforts to modernise road infrastructure management.

Delivering the keynote address at the 9th Ghana CEO Summit in Accra, President Mahama highlighted the country’s growing digital capabilities, noting that the integration of the Ghana Card into services such as driver’s licences and vehicle registration provides a strong foundation for a seamless digital toll system.

“The good thing today is that every car is linked to the owner’s Ghana Card, and so we don’t need to have the old toll gates and those cards that you stand and open and all that,” he stated.

He proposed a smart tolling system where toll collection would be automated. “We will just go straight to digitalise,” he said.

Using the East Legon bridge as an example, President Mahama explained how the proposed system would function: “If it’s 1 cedi, and you cross the East Legon bridge, a picture of your car is taken and a bill is sent to you, with deductions made through your mobile money or your bank account.”

He said such a system would eliminate the need for physical toll booths, reduce traffic congestion, and improve revenue collection efficiency.

President Mahama’s comments come at a time when the government is considering reintroducing road tolls, which were scrapped in 2021. His call aligns with the summit’s theme: “Leading Ghana’s Economic Reset: Transforming Business and Governance for a Sustainable Futuristic Economy.”

