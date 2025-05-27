Ho MCE vows to establish task force to combat flooding

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ho Central, Hon. Stephen Adom, has announced plans to set up a dedicated task force to address the recurring flooding problems in Ho, the Volta Regional capital.

In an interview with Adom News after a heavy downpour on May 20, 2025, which caused widespread flooding and property damage—including to the apartment of Multimedia’s Volta Regional Correspondent, Odehyeba Owusu Job—Hon. Adom stressed the urgency of taking decisive action.

He attributed the persistent flooding mainly to unauthorized constructions on waterways and the indiscriminate dumping of refuse into gutters. The new task force will be empowered to arrest and prosecute those who irresponsibly dispose of waste, particularly during the rainy season.

“We cannot allow people to continue building on waterways and throwing rubbish into drains. The Assembly is taking bold steps, and the task force will ensure offenders face the full rigours of the law,” he said.

Beyond flood control, Hon. Adom also highlighted concerns over street vending and traffic congestion, especially on market days. He pledged to take firm measures against traders occupying pavements and roadsides, which worsen traffic and hinder pedestrian movement.

He revealed that sensitisation efforts have begun, encouraging traders to relocate into the main market to ease congestion and enhance public safety.

“The education campaign has started, and we are engaging traders to move into the market for the benefit of all. This will help decongest the roads and allow free movement of vehicles and people,” he added.

These interventions are part of the Ho Municipal Assembly’s broader strategy to improve sanitation, urban planning, and disaster preparedness in the municipality.

Source: Odehyeba Owusu Job