CMC MD Dr. Wisdom Dogbey engages OFI to boost collaboration and growth

In a significant move to deepen collaboration and drive economic growth, Dr. Wisdom Kofi Dogbey, the newly appointed Managing Director of the Cocoa Marketing Company (CMC), paid a visit to OFI Food Ingredients (OFI), a leading manufacturer and exporter of cocoa paste and one of CMC’s key clients in the global cocoa industry.

The visit included a tour of OFI’s advanced factory and warehouse facilities in Kumasi and featured warm hospitality alongside productive discussions between the leadership teams of both organizations.

Dr. Dogbey emphasized the importance of strengthening the partnership between CMC and OFI, underscoring their shared commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability in cocoa production.

“As two leading entities in the cocoa sector, we have a unique opportunity to collaborate in ways that grow our companies and positively impact Ghana’s economy,” Dr. Dogbey remarked. He stressed the need to explore innovative and effective approaches to collaboration to build a more resilient and prosperous cocoa supply chain.

The discussions focused on potential joint initiatives aimed at enhancing product quality and leveraging technology to improve operational efficiency.

The CMC MD praised OFI’s commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility, noting the alignment of values between the two organizations.

During the facility tour, Dr. Dogbey stated, “We are committed to ensuring that our cocoa beans are sourced responsibly and that our farmers receive the support they need.”

The visit also provided an opportunity for both teams to exchange insights on market trends and evolving consumer preferences, with an emphasis on adapting to the dynamic global cocoa market.

Highlighting the importance of innovation, the MD said, “In today’s fast-paced environment, continuous innovation is key to enhancing our products and services to remain competitive on the world stage.”

OFI’s leadership expressed enthusiasm for the strengthened partnership. An OFI representative said, “We value our relationship with CMC and recognize the vital role Ghana’s cocoa producers play in our supply chain.

Together, we can drive sustainable growth and create lasting impact in the communities we serve.”

As the visit concluded, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to fostering a collaborative relationship grounded in sustainability, innovation, and mutual growth. Dr. Dogbey left the facility optimistic about the future of Ghana’s cocoa industry, confident that strong partnerships and shared goals will enable both companies to thrive while contributing to national economic development.

This engagement marks a key step toward enhancing the cocoa supply chain and positioning Ghana as a leader in sustainable cocoa production. With strategic alliances like this, CMC moves closer to realizing a vision of a prosperous and resilient cocoa industry.

Source: AdomOnline

