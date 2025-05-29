Traders Advocacy Group fires back at New Voter Forum over port system criticism

The Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) has strongly pushed back against allegations by the New Voter Forum concerning the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), describing the claims as misleading and politically motivated.

In a press statement dated May 29, TAGG expressed disappointment over what it called “sensational” accusations made during a May 27 press conference, where the Forum alleged a “capture” of Ghana’s ports by private interests via ICUMS.

TAGG President David Kwadwo Amoateng defended the system, emphasizing its role in facilitating trade, reducing clearance times, and enhancing accountability at the ports.

He challenged the Forum’s criticism by asking, “Where was the New Voter Forum during those consultations?”

While acknowledging that ICUMS is not without flaws, TAGG insisted the system has resulted in faster clearing times, unified documentation processes, and improved revenue mobilization.

The group rejected claims of dysfunction, noting that occasional technical glitches are normal and promptly addressed.

TAGG called for continuous technical improvements to ICUMS and urged critics to engage constructively with traders and industry stakeholders rather than resort to “opportunistic” press events.

It appealed to Ghanaians to support modernization efforts and avoid politicizing critical national systems.

Source: AdomOnline

