The Wenchi Traditional Council in the Bono region has declared a 14-day ban on drumming and noise-making within its jurisdiction.

The annual ban on drumming and noise-making will take effect from Thursday, March 28, 2024 to Thursday, April 11, 2024 in the Wenchi Traditional Area.

The Paramount Chief of Wenchi, Osagyefo Ampem Anye Amoampong Tabrako III, who disclosed this during a news conference at Wenchi, explained that the ban will ensure all rituals are performed to appease their gods.

He also stated that “during the period, burials and final funeral rites, as well as other activities that produce noise, are disallowed within the Wenchi Traditional Area”.

“For the sake of clarity, activities that involve playing music, singing and drumming and general noise-making must stop during the stated period,” the Paramount Chief of Wenchi added.

He advised inhabitants of Wenchi to strictly adhere to the directive, stressing that any person or group of people who might flout this ban would face the consequences.

Osagyefo Tabrako announced the decision of the Wenchi Traditional Council to cancel the celebration of the annual Apoo festival this year.

He stated that although the annual Apoo festival is celebrated by the chiefs and people of Wenchi for the purification of the inhabitants, to them rid of social evil, it is necessary to take a step back and plan well for a befitting celebration.

“This is the first time Wenchi will celebrate Apoo during my reign, and we cannot do it without proper planning,” Osagyefo Tabrako stressed.

He explained that the festival will bounce back next year with innovative activities that will make it attractive to everyone.

The Paramount Chief said the Wenchi Traditional Council has also agreed that funerals must be organised once every month instead of the current weekly funerals.

According to the traditional council, the measure is to save bereaved families, citizens living outside the area and the public from the daily or weekly travels from their places of abode.

Osagyefo Tabrako stated that under the new arrangement, funerals would be held in the first week of every month.

He said, “The new directive on funerals will take effect from June this year, and we are ready for strict enforcement”.

ALSO READ: