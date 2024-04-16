The final funeral rites for the late ace broadcast journalist, Martin Kwabena Kwakye, popularly known as ‘Wofa K.K’ has been slated for Saturday, April 27, 2024.

The event will take place at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

The mortal remains of Wofa K.K, according to the family, will be sent to Sekyere Kwaman in the Ashanti Region for burial while the funeral continues in the Ghanaian capital.

In attendance to bid him farewell will be the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice-President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare Osei, Ministers of State and heads of agencies and state institutions.

On Saturday, March 9, 2024, a 12-hour mass requiem was held at the forecourt of Oman FM at Madina Zongo Junction in remembrance of the late ace broadcast journalist.

It was part of activities that were earmarked for the one-week observance of Wofa K. K.

The mass service was dubbed ‘Harmoney In Remembrance of a Broadcast Legend – The Life and Legacies of Wofa K. K.

The last Kwabena Kwakye until his untimely death was the Director of Radio at Oman FM, a subsidiary of Kencity Media Limited.

Born on October 18, 1970, Wofa K. K’s leadership significantly impacted the operational activities of multiple radio stations in Ghana.

His professional journey spans various roles and responsibilities.

He was the Head of the Political Desk at Multimedia and served as a News Editor at Adom FM.

His tenure as the Vice Dean of the Presidential Press Corps reflects his commitment to excellence in media and journalism.

Additionally, his remarkable contributions to excellence as a Research Assistant in the Linguistics Department of the University of Ghana, Legon, are highly recognized.

As the Executive Chairman of MM Global Limited and the Executive Director of Pathos AIB Limited, Wofa K. K. demonstrated his capacity for strategic leadership and business acumen.

Throughout his professional career, he faced challenges typical of the dynamics of the media industry. From navigating the political landscape of the country to managing operational complexities, Kwabena Kwakye demonstrated resilience and adaptability to overcome his adversaries.

The late Wofa K. K. was married and blessed with four children.