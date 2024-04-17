Four men have been handed a substantial sentence of 21 years by a Zimbabwean court for robbing a catholic mission and a series of robberies spanning across the country.

On November 30, 2023, Mehluli Ncube (38), Rostele Lostin Ncube (43), Nehemiah Moyo (46), and Jerry Gonzo executed a break-in at St. John’s Mission.

They gained entry through the main gate and intimidated the security guard with a firearm, coercing him into silence.

One of the offenders brandished an Okapi knife, menacingly aimed at the guard’s abdomen, while the rest proceeded to infiltrate the Priest’s residence. After restraining the guard, they joined their accomplices inside.

Inside, they immobilized the Priest using heavy-duty cables, threatening him with violence, and forcibly took his Huawei cellphone.

The perpetrators subjected the Priest to physical assault, demanding money and valuables. Succumbing to their coercion, the victim disclosed the location of cash within the premises.

During their plunder, the culprits gathered various items, loading them onto their escape vehicle alongside the stolen cash.

The swift action of law enforcement led to the apprehension of the primary suspects on December 2nd, 2023, following a high-speed pursuit along the Victoria Falls road.

Police confiscated the weapons utilized in the robberies, the victims’ mobile devices, and a plethora of stolen goods. Subsequent investigations revealed the involvement of the accused in additional criminal activities targeting tourist operators in Victoria Falls.

Following a trial, the first and second defendants were convicted, while the fourth individual was acquitted. A warrant for the arrest of the third suspect was issued. The convicted perpetrators received a 21-year prison sentence with one year suspended.