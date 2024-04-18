Armed robbers have attacked the Akroma Gold Mining Company located in Esaase, within the Kwawu West Municipality of the Eastern region.

The robbers who brandished weapons bolted with bars of gold upon gaining entry into the company.

In the course of the violent attack, a Chinese worker was shot, and other sustained various degrees of injuries

The injured individual was promptly rushed to the Nkawkaw Hospital for urgent medical attention.

The management of the mining company confirmed the incident to Adom News, adding that the wounded Chinese is responding to treatment.

They, however, opted to maintain confidentiality regarding specific details surrounding the attack.

Meanwhile, the police has been notified of the incident and efforts are underway to apprehend the perpetrators.

