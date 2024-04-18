The Ashanti Region Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) senior staff is demanding an apology from the Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah over the arrest of the General Manager, Ing. Michael Wiafe.

Ing. Michael Wiafe, who is the Ashanti East ECG Manager was earlier this week arrested and charged for allegedly causing public unrest.

This was after Mr Mensah reported him to the Police over the disconnection of the power supply to the Kumasi Technical University over GH₵600,000.00 debt owed.

Ing Wiafe was subsequently granted a self recognizance bail.

In a press release, the senior staff said the Minister’s action was uncalled for.

“We want the regional Minister to know that ECG does not report to him and does not take instructions on all of its activities including revenue mobilisationKwabena Donkor applauds PURC’s heavy fine on ECG Board members and collection,” the statement read.

They are therefore demanding an unqualified apology and a withdrawal of the case from the police station by Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

The group has warned they will hoist flags and be in red on Wednesday if the Minister fails to heed their call.

ALSO READ: