Workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Ashanti region have justified a decision to stage a walkout during the 2024 May Day celebration.

The Chairman of the Senior Staff Union, Yussif Osman has said they were not supposed to attend the event.

This, according to him, is due to the failure of the Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah’s decision not to apologise to their Regional Manager for causing his arrest.

“However, upon further thoughts, we concluded that this is not a programme for the Minister so we decided to attend but the caveat was that we will not listen to his address,” Mr Osman said in an interview on Accra-based TV3.

The ECG workers and Mr Osei-Mensah have been in the news over the past weeks following a disconnection exercise at the Kumasi Technical University which led to the arrest of the Ashanti East General Manager, Michael Asomani Wiafe.

The workers union later declared to boycott all interactions with the Minister unless an official apology and withdrawal of the case were made immediately.

However, the Regional Minister has vowed not apologise explaining that, Ing Wiafe’s arrest was for security reasons.

