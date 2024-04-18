The life patron of Asante Kotoko, His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has charged the playing body to get better results against FC Samartex.

The Porcupine Warriors are winless in seven games in the second half of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

The poor results have led to supporters calling for the head coach of the head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum.

In an emergency meeting held at Manhyia on Thursday, His Royal Majesty, stated explicitly that no member of the team works for any individual but him, therefore should put their differences aside and fight for the team, as he won’t watch the team go down under his reign.

“I am expecting something better from you,” The King said.

“Prove to me that you are capable and if the coach is the problem, then I will take a decision on him. But for now, make sure you go and play and win,” he added.

The Porcupine Warriors take on league leaders FC Samartex on Sunday in the Matchday 27 games at the Baba Yara Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.