A 29-year-old woman, Philomena Owusu is in critical condition while her 9-month-old baby girl has died after her husband bathed them with acid.

The 35-year-old man, Enoch Mensah, is currently at large after perpetrating this heinous act.

This unfortunate incident occurred at Gomoa Pomadze, in the Gomoa Central district of the Central Region.

According to reports, the couple had been at loggerheads before, during, and after the pregnancy.

Sister of the victim, Portia Owusu in an interview on Adom News said the couple were fighting over rent.

She indicated that, the landlord was evicting the couple when the suspect failed to pay the rent.

This resulted in a fight between Enoch and Philomena.

After a few minutes, Portia said the suspect returned to the house and poured acid on Philomena and the baby girl.

Portia said they heard her sister scream only to find her with acid all over her body.

Emergency services rushed them to Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital, but tragically, the baby girl did not survive.

Meanwhile, Philomena remains in critical condition and has been transferred to Korle-bu Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

ALSO READ:

Tema shooting: Priestess go topless to purify community [Video]

Kumasi residents hold night demo against ‘dumsor’ [Video]

See photos of the newly installed trains for Tema-Mpakadan railway