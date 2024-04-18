Engineers working on the two modern trains destined for the Tema-Mpakadan railway line have successfully completed assembling and installation.

The Minister for Railways Development John Peter Amewu who announced this said electrical and mechanical tests would soon be carried out to pave the way for the practical testing of the trains on the tracks.

Giving an update on the progress of work on Facebook, Mr Amewu who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Hohoe said the government is committed to revamping the railway system.

The Minister backed his announcement with photos from the work done.

These cutting-edge coaches which arrived early this year are poised to revolutionise Ghana’s railway sector.

It will go to numerous communities to alleviate the burden on commuters and also contribute to socio-economic development.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Railway Development Authority, Yaw Owusu, has said the plans are in place is to ensure the seamless operation of the trains commence by June 2024.

